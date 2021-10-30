Luxe Rose Launches Special Preserved Roses Collection

Luxe Rose Preserved Rose Collection

Luxe Rose, a luxury preserved roses brand launched its new set of collection to explore. You can never go wrong with Roses.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gifting is always the trickiest part of any celebration, especially when you are looking for some all-inclusive gift items that reflect human emotion and connectivity. It has become more difficult in the recent times when the pandemic hit hard on social life. Today more than ever we need gifts that deliver the message of love, empathy, and human connection.

Love and roses have been inseparable since time immemorial and the bond is fascinating. No wonder people buy roses to express their love, appreciation, support, and celebration. With the invention of long-lasting roses, the gift category has transformed into various forms. Similarly, during this trying time treating your bestie or yourself with exceptional home decor arrangements is something we all love, is not it? Luxe Rose, a pioneer in preserved roses arrangements, has launched its luxury floral arrangements & gift boxes.

The Preserve Collection brings intrinsic design and blends the different shades of roses together to create a wholesome experience. The preserved rose gift box double up as an exquisite decor element and gift inspiration. With roses sources from Equador and preserved naturally to retain their true original self these are exclusive, elegant and leaves a lasting impression.

All the gift collections are handmade and bear a signature style..The new collection also blends all the special colors and vibrancy in the floral arrangements, centerpiece units and gift baskets. There are plenty of gift-worthy options available with us for everyone, every single identity with a wide budget range.

Celebrating special moments with everlasting roses will never go out of style.



About Luxe Rose

Luxe Rose was founded out of a love of beauty & design. We also realized that a key element of practicality in a floral gift was missing “luxury long lasting roses”. We are very passionate about creating elegant pieces, incorporating artisan products, and sustainability. We wanted our gifts to become something that can be enjoyed as home decor.

Our hectic, lifestyle led us to believe we could give our customers the flexibility of enjoying a gift that can be displayed and admired in any space, but also be utilized for different means in the future.

While trying to make this experience as perfect as possible, we decided there is no better way than to make a luxury rose gift effortless. Therefore, we invite you to enjoy our flowers once they arrive, simply take display it anywhere in your space.

As with any of our luxury rose gift boxes, the "WOW" factor is guaranteed!