Traffic Alert - US RT 2 in South Hero affected

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US RT 2 in South Hero at the intersection of Sunset View Rd and Lavigne Rd is closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.