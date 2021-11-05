AA Screens & Glass Celebrates 35 Years in Business and its National Recognition from Thank You Small Business Magazine

AA Screens & Glass specializes in shower glass enclosures. Demand for plexiglass was high during the COVID-19 pandemic. AA Screens & Glass replaced this tug boat glass. Installation of glass at a commercial store front in Gretna, LA

Family-Owned Gretna Business attributes its success to the dedication and longevity of family employees, its work ethic, and the strong ties to its community.

Especially, now in the wake of Hurricane Ida, where Louisianians are in the process of rebuilding, our customers appreciate that we get the job done right the first time.” — Wes Arabie, Owner of AA Screens & Glass