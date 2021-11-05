AA Screens & Glass Celebrates 35 Years in Business and its National Recognition from Thank You Small Business Magazine
Family-Owned Gretna Business attributes its success to the dedication and longevity of family employees, its work ethic, and the strong ties to its community.
Especially, now in the wake of Hurricane Ida, where Louisianians are in the process of rebuilding, our customers appreciate that we get the job done right the first time.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned AA Screens & Glass, Inc. is celebrates 35 years in business and its national recognition from "Thank You Small Business" magazine. The company's quality workmanship and professional installations are recognized throughout the Greater New Orleans Area, including its recent award for providing outstanding service to its residential and commercial customers and an A+ rating from The Better Business Bureau.
— Wes Arabie, Owner of AA Screens & Glass
AA Screens & Glass specializes in providing and installing flat glass, mirrors, plexiglass enclosures, screens, and customized shower enclosures for homes and businesses.There is no task too big or small for the company's professional installers who have decades of experience under their belt. A typical workday may include installing a new commercial storefront, serving the multiple needs of apartment complexes (replacing mirrors, screens or glass) or installing a seamless shower for a bathroom renovation. AA Screens and Glass has established itself as the go-to name for cost-efficient bathroom remodeling and shower glass throughout the New Orleans area.
When awarded a cash prize and recognition in the national “Thank You Small Business" magazine for its outstanding customer service, owner Wes Arabie said he attributed AA's success to an established good business foundation and work ethic. "Especially, now in the wake of Hurricane Ida, where Louisianians are in the process of rebuilding, our customers appreciate that we get the job done right the first time," he says. "We offer free estimates for window and glass repair and installation because we want to do all we can to help people get back in their homes."
AA Screens & Glass derives its name from Adam Arabie, Wes’s father, who started the business in 1987. Wes joined the company in 1997 and enjoyed working alongside his parents until he took over the business operations. “When my Mom and Dad ran the business, they did less volume because it was just a pastime to them. My cousin and secretary, Sharon Baldassaro-Martin, and I built the company into what it is today. I know we would not be where we are today without Sharon's dedication and longevity to the company,” he says. Arabie does what it takes to keep the business a family affair, currently employing his wife, cousin, and two grandsons. “We’re pretty much, at this point, all family, I’m currently training my grandsons to one day take over the business."
Thanks to their family roots, AA Screens & Glass has a wealth of knowledge and experience at its disposal and continues to provide invaluable resources to its customers. "We value the ability to work with trusted partners who we proudly refer to our our customers, should they need additional construction work, vinyl windows, flooring, etc. Part of our success is due to the relationships we have built in our community over decades," Arabie adds.
To find out more about AA Screens & Glass, visit gretnashowerremodeling.com or call (504) 541 – 6959.
