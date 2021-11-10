iVIPANAN signed MOU with B V Patel Institute of Management of Uka Tarsadia University to Empower Students

iVIPANAN & B V Patel Institute of Management signs a MoU iVIPANAN and BV Patel sign MOU iVIPANAN signs MOU with B V Patel Institute

An MoU was inked between the B V Patel Institute of Management and iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services to empower the youth with digital marketing knowledge.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- B V Patel Institute of Management affiliated with UKA Tarsadia University (Maliba Campus), Bardoli and iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services agreed to build cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ‘Empowering the youth with Digital marketing’. The MoU was led by iVIPANAN founders, Bhautik Sheth & Shruti Sheth and University Provost Dinesh Shah, university registrar, and I/C director of the college, Vijay Gondoliya.The written memorandum is a form of mutual commitment focusing upon the overall skill development of students transforming them into worthy professionals. The MoU coverage shall engulf the students with the latest digital marketing essentials, leadership skills, placement opportunities, and comprehensive growth development in the digital marketing field.IVIPANAN is regarded as the pioneer of digital marketing in the Southern Gujarat region. With a knack for motivating students and leaving an impression on youth, iVIPANAN has strived towards the collective development of all. The constant thought-leadership, led by Bhautik Sheth has led people from all walks of life to flock towards him for guidance. His innovations in marketing and models for communication have served the needs of young entrepreneurs as well as established business titans from across the world. Bhautik Sheth's close-to-heart endeavor, iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Training Institute is all about youth empowerment and letting people acknowledge the boons of digital marketing.It is the 5th academic MoU signed by the company. The other four MoUs signed are with S.R.Luthra Institute of Management, Vanita Vishram, Bhagwan Mahavir Management College (BMU), and METAS of Seventh Day Adventist College.iVIPANAN has consistently made an effort to help this generation stay connected with digital marketing with its exclusive digital marketing community, Soconse I/C director, at B V Patel said, "We are highly pleased with the bonding we are going to create by signing the MoU with iVIPANAN. It’s a matter of pride for us to tie up with them. We now take this opportunity to enter into the digital world with its cooperation and plunge into the new digital era wherein we aspire to make our students abreast with the latest skills related to digital marketing, prepare them for interviews and provide them with the most appropriate opportunities for placements, knowledge, and internship. We also aspire to strengthen industry-academic bonding this way. The MoU, so signed has also been thought of as one of the objectives in the line of New Education Policy-2020 wherein government insists educational institutions to make education more employment-oriented thereby benefitting both, students as well as corporate houses."Commenting on the MoU, Bhautik Sheth said, "We share a great bonding with Uka Tarsadia University. For the last many years we visit the University's BBA and MBA departments to conduct digital marketing and entrepreneurship sessions for the students. This time we got an opportunity to make this bond stronger by signing an MoU with the B.V.Patel Institute of Management. We will work together for the digital marketing skill development, interview preparation, and placement of the students of the college. We are very thankful to Provost Dinesh Shah sir and I/C Director Vijay Gondliya sir for taking this initiative. Altogether, this is the 5th MoU we have signed with the college/university in Gujarat. We are happy that we are the first and only digital marketing company to do so. Empowering students for digital marketing is our mission."Shruti Sheth (co-founder) said, "Every youth individual must be aligned with the latest digital advancements. iVIPANAN has always focused on bridging the gap between the youth and the digital marketing field. With this MoU, our mission is the same, empowering the youth with steadfast digital marketing knowledge".

