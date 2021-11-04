Edd Helms Air Conditioning & Electric Brings Nobel Nominated Protection Technology Against COVID-19 To All Of Florida
Edd Helms Group Designated Strategic Partner For Global Infection Control Consultants Nobel Nominated Covid-19 Technology
We are excited to team up with Florida's premier Mechanical Contractor to bring our Nobel Prize nominated building protection against COVID-19 and other future deadly pathogens to all of Florida.”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Infection Control Consultants LLC, North Miami Florida is proud to announce the appointment of the Edd Helms Group, headquartered in Sunrise, Florida as its Strategic Partner to bring its Nobel Nominated COVID-19 (and other Disease-Causing Agents) control and elimination technology to Florida. Headed up by Arthur V. Martin, Ph.D. a globally experienced and respected Infectious Disease Scientist and Engineer, GICC LLC has developed advanced, ground breaking technology to control indoor environments against COVID-19 and other pathogens for the safety and health of building occupants.
— Arthur V. Martin Ph.D. President, GICC LLC
On May 7, 2021 the USA CDC recognized that although surface contamination is an issue the bigger problem is the airborne spread of the deadly virus and respiration of that virus by people. The average adult breathes in excess of 15,000 Cubic Meters of air a day and everything in it. Since these deadly viruses are very low weight, they travel by way of the HVAC system throughout a building where all occupants are exposed to them. The Nobel Nominated M3 System® technology provides the most complete and highest efficacy on any product or system available today.
After 25 years in South Florida and more than 5,000 air conditioning system installations, the Edd Helms Group’s reputation for quality work as well as customer care, made it the only choice for a Strategic Partnership with Global Infection Control Consultants LLC headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Their dedication to providing the best possible solution for clients along with a stellar tradition of service assures complete satisfaction.
“My team spent considerable time investigating local Florida Mechanical Contractors for our Global Team. The Edd Helms Group was at the top of every inquiry we made about reputation, expertise and satisfaction. The choice for us was easy and we are extremely thrilled to be working with the Edd Helms Group.” Artur V. Martin Ph.D. President. GICC LLC.
The Edd Helms Group is the quality expert in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach for Electrical, HVAC and Building Controls since 1975.
Their Certified Sales, Installation and Service team provides reliable and timely installation and service for commercial, industrial and residential customers. The Edd Helms Group has served the Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Air Conditioning and Electrical needs of commercial and residential customers since 1975.
Edd Helms’ Sales and Engineering staff members are experienced professionals. All of Edd Helms’ technicians and installation teams are licensed. Most have more than 10 years of field experience. Many have completed a local five-year apprenticeship program jointly sponsored by the Mechanical Contractors of America and the Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Pipefitters Local Union #725. That apprenticeship training school is considered to be one of the finest of its type in the nation.
“After a few meetings, Scott Doria, Operations Manager at Edd Helms Group, made a suggestion to make our installations easier with less complexity. That is true teamwork.” Kevin M. Martin, MS, CEO, GICC LLC.”
The M3 System® has been installed in a variety of building configurations and in each one there has been a dramatic decrease in pathogenic bio-aerosols coupled with a reduction in occupant illness.
Contact Edd Helms Electric & Air Conditioning or GICC LLC for Proactive Pandemic Protection at 1-800-329-2530 or sales@eddhelms.com.
Arthur V. Martin Ph.D.
GICC LLC
+1 843-368-7063
amartin@giccllc.com