(Subscription required) The Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions concluded that involvement in civics education does not trigger mandatory disqualification. But certain situations might require disqualification, according to a news release.
You just read:
Education programs don’t bar judges from ruling on school vaccine, mask orders
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.