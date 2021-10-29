Submit Release
Outbound I-376 Parkway West Overnight Lane Closure Starts Monday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight lane closure on westbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will start Monday night, November 1 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the outbound (westbound) direction of I-376 near the PennDOT Maintenance Facility near the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Friday night, November 12. Crews from SAK Construction, LLC will conduct utility work.

Work will begin two hours after the end of any Heinz Field or PPG Paints Arena event.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Rich Culligan at 701-205-8592.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

# # #

