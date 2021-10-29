I-95 North Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Counties

10/29/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Chester counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and the Academy Road interchanges for paving operations;

Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Chestnut Street between Broad Street and Penns Landing Road for line striping and paving operations; and

Friday, November 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between 9th Street and the Ridge Avenue Interchange for paving operations.

Bucks County

Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Hilltown Pike between Callowhill Road and Dublin Road in Hilltown Township for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 12, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on New Galena Road between Hilltown Pike and Barclay Road in New Britain Township for milling and paving operations.

Chester County

Monday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 2, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Fallowfield Road in West Fallowfield Township for milling operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #