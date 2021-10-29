Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Karen Healy as Highlands County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Karen Healy as Highlands County Supervisor of Elections.

 

Karen Healy

Healy, of Sebring, is the Highlands County Assistant Supervisor of Elections, a position she has held since 2003. Previously, she held positions in the county’s office of management and budget and with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. A Master Florida Certified Election Professional, Healy earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida.

 

