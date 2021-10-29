Burgum statement on passing of decorated World War II veteran, former state legislator Lynn Aas of Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding the passing of Lynn Aas of Minot, a former state legislator and decorated World War II veteran.

“North Dakota has lost a true hero. U.S. Army Private 1st Class Lynn Aas served with distinction during World War II, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and France’s highest military honor, the Knight of the Legion of Honor medal,” Burgum said. “In addition to his legendary military service, Aas served the citizens of North Dakota in the state Legislature for four sessions and served the Minot community through various organizations that benefited from his generosity and commitment to public service. As one of the greatest from the Greatest Generation, it was an honor to recognize Aas during the 2018 State of the State Address at Minot State University, which he long supported. He will be missed, and his incredible legacy of service will never be forgotten. Kathryn and I extend our heartfelt prayers to his family and friends.”