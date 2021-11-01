Learn on Demand Systems Extends its Vision to a New Name: Skillable

Our team is excited for this next phase of our journey and the impact we’ll have with our customers and partners. We are well on our way to transforming the way organizations think about skilling.” — Corey Hynes, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the next phase of the Learn on Demand Systems journey as the company becomes Skillable.

Announced today to customers globally, the company has rebranded as Skillable to further connect the organization’s name to its vision that validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees.

“We believe that skilling is the future of training and that hands-on experiences will be supplemented by self-paced video and instructor-led training, not vice versa,” says Corey Hynes, CEO of Skillable. “We also believe that challenge-centric learning is the next instructional design model, scored labs and shared labs are the next innovation path for hands-on learning and that performance testing is the future of certification and badging.”

Key leadership roles will remain unchanged, and the organization will continue to operate as a 100% virtual company, with 127 team members across 21 states and five countries.

Skillable will also continue to enhance and bolster its award-winning lab development platform, best known for its scoring and validation capabilities across private cloud, public cloud and SaaS platforms, as well as supporting 40,000 users at any given time and delivering more than 20 million lab launches in its tenure.

The company will also continue to expand its Challenge Labs catalog of scored hands-on learning experiences across dozens of technologies and nearly 800 unique labs that enable learners to demonstrate skills mastery.

“Skills drive abilities and abilities create opportunity,” continues Corey. “Our team is excited for this next phase of our journey and the impact we’ll have with our customers and partners. We are well on our way to transforming the way organizations think about skilling and we’re just getting started.”

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 500 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Global Knowledge and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating nearly 5 million lab launches to date in 2021 and more than 20 million lab launches over its tenure. Experience continuous skilling for continuous change at skillable.com or connect with us on LinkedIn @Skillable.