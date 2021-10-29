Section of Oyster Reef Near Nannie Island to Close for Restoration Beginning November 1

CONTACT: Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095 Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095 October 29, 2021

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is closing a 15-acre area of Great Bay to shellfish harvest to continue oyster reef restoration efforts in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and the University of New Hampshire. The closure will begin on Monday, November 1, 2021 and conclude on October 31, 2026.

The 15-acre restoration site is located adjacent to and includes part of the Nannie Island oyster reef. Only the 15-acre restoration site, depicted on the map, will be closed to shellfish harvest. The existing Nannie Island oyster reef and the Woodman Point oyster reef are excluded from the closure and will remain open to recreational oyster harvesters. The closure will be in effect for five years to increase the likelihood of successful restoration and enhancement of the oyster population and habitat at the site. To learn more about this closure visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/marine/index.html.

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources and their habitats. To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Division visit www.wildnh.com/marine.