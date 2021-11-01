Alpha Wealth Funds chosen as the Best Investment Firm by the readers of the Park Record, Park City, Utah
Prestigious resort community, Park City, votes on best local investment firm
Obviously, we are very pleased to be recognized by the people that know us the best, our friends and neighbors ”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Wealth Funds is pleased to announce that readers of the Park Record have chosen Alpha Wealth Funds as the best investment firm in Park City, Utah for the year 2021.
Owner and portfolio manager of the Insiders Fund, Harvey Sax said. “Obviously, we are very pleased to be recognized by the people that know us the best, our friends and neighbors. It's all the more humbling to consider that the competition for this must be off the charts as many of the top money managers in the world have second or even third homes in the resort towns of Park City and Deer Valley.”
“When I joined up with Harvey a few years ago he told me had clients that needed financial planning services, “ said Chase Thomas, owner and Certified Financial Planner at Alpha Wealth Funds “He was certainly right about that as there seems to be an insatiable appetite for high touch, personalized financial planning. After a lifetime of working and saving, most people have a more complex situation than can be adequately dealt with by today's robo-advisors.”
Alpha Wealth Funds is an investment advisory firm, based in Park City, Utah. Their website at www.alphawealthfunds.com provides information about their boutique hedge funds, separately managed accounts, financial planning, estate & trust services, private placements, and in-house concierge services for high net worth individuals, families, and businesses. Its flagship fund, The Insiders Fund, has been recognized nationally as one of the top-performing long-short equity funds in the country. Since 2010 they have been shredding the S&P 500 and the finest snow on earth.
Park Record has been serving Park City and Summit County since 1880. The newspaper and website, www.parkrecord.com are popular with local residents and visitors, covering news, sports, entertainment and dining, business, classified advertising and more. Special editions include the Film Festival Week, and annual THE LOCALS KNOW BEST! where locals vote for their favorite things from 100 categories in Park City. Voting takes place via an online survey at ParkRecord.com and facebook.com/ParkRecord.
