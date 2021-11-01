NXIVM Member Files $12M+ Lawsuit Against Lionsgate for Defamation
The lawsuit claims STARZ documentary “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” edited together out-of-context video footage and audio to defame client Marc Elliot
Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.a)MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 15th, former NXIVM member Marc Elliot filed a $12M+ civil lawsuit against Lionsgate alleging defamation in “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” a four-episode docuseries. The lawsuit was filed by the law firm of Tully & Weiss Attorneys at Law in the US Central District of California.
The lawsuit claims STARZ and the producers of the NXIVM documentary “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” used creative film editing, spliced together out-of-context video footage from different settings, and added footage from Waco, Jonestown, and ISIS training camps to falsely characterize Elliot as a weaponized, dangerous, brainwashed terrorist soldier primed to kill at NXIVM’s command.
The documentary’s false and inflammatory statements and portrayal of Marc Elliot were abusive, vulgar, intentionally misleading, and damaging to his reputation and good name. Elliot’s lawsuit refutes the dark fiction propagated by Starz, that the 17,000+ NXIVM students were part of a dangerous sex cult.
Elliot, who used NXIVM’s unique talk therapy methodology to overcome his 20-year severe case of Tourette’s Syndrome. Elliot worked within NXIVM using the innovative methodology to help others suffering from Tourette’s overcome their own debilitating medical conditions. (See more at www.mytourettesfilm.com)
As a direct and proximate result of the “documentary,” Marc Elliot is entitled to damages in an amount to be determined at trial, plus prejudgment interest, attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs, and disbursements. Further, the Defendant’s conduct was reckless and intentional such that an award of punitive damages is proper, the amount of which is to be determined by a jury at the time of trial. Damages could be in excess of $12 Million.
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cacd.834220/gov.uscourts.cacd.834220.1.0.pdf
