New Film Documents a Controversial NXIVM Solution for Tourette’s Syndrome

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ My Tourette’s ” is award-winning filmmaker Alessandro Molatore’s compassionate documentary about five young Americans confronting and overcoming their severe Tourette’s Syndrome. They took part in a non-clinical study that dramatically reduced their Tourette's symptoms and, as a result, improved their quality of life. The film raises questions about what’s possible and our understanding of the neurological disorder.After winning laurels in film festivals around the world, My Tourette's is now available to stream for FREE on YouTube: https://youtu.be/HId0uJd6MRs Tourette’s Syndrome is considered an incurable, genetic, neurological disorder, which manifests in involuntary motor and vocal tics. It afflicts three out of every 1000 children between 6 and 17 in the United States, the CDC says.This beautiful and moving film was produced in 2017, featuring “talk therapy” techniques developed by NXIVM ’s Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman. Production wrapped before their recent convictions for Federal racketeering crimes. Raniere maintains his innocence and claims NXIVM is a legitimate self-help life coaching company with useful and novel teachings. Raniere’s lawyers plan to appeal his conviction which is due to be filed this year.One of the film’s subjects, Marc Elliot, overcame Tourette’s Syndrome with the tools and techniques explored in the film. Federal prosecutors threatened Elliot if he shared his story, as it counters much of the narrative presented by the Government. Says Elliot, “I am not afraid anymore. It is time this film is shared, and as well as proof these techniques can offer people hope for this supposedly incurable condition.”Except for screenings at film festivals, the documentary has been unavailable to the public. Until now. This is the first time the film will be widely available at no cost on YouTube.Elliot says, “I tried everything to help me with my Tourette’s. My family took me to the best doctors and universities. Nothing worked, until NXIVM, combined with my own efforts, helped me transform my Tourette’s. I now live without tics."The film went on to earn official selection at the Vail Film Festival, Arizona International Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival, and Milan Film Festival and won “Best-Documentary” at the 2018 Harlem Film Festival.A film about perception, perseverance, and the power of the human mind. See their remarkable story in My Tourette’s. Available now at YouTube: https://youtu.be/HId0uJd6MRs

