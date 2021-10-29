Submit Release
OSA's Website will be down on November 2, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM for maintenance

The Office of the State Auditor's website will be down for few hours on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 starting at 7:00 AM for maintenance. In addition, the State Auditor's Form Entry System (SAFES) will also be unavailable until the maintenance is completed.

