TraceGains Expands Global Footprint with U.K. Sales Presence
TraceGains announces the opening of its new U.K. office, led by Dan McGlynn
We’re excited to have Dan representing TraceGains in the United Kingdom and Ireland. He brings a wealth of experience at a critical time in the market.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the CPG industry’s leading collaborative network for suppliers, manufacturers, and brand owners, is thrilled to announce a massive step in its global expansion with the opening of its U.K. office, led by industry veteran Dan McGlynn.
McGlynn’s worked in senior commercial roles over the last 20 years within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), foodservice, and banking sectors. A graduate of the Virgin Business School, McGlynn possesses in-depth industry knowledge backed by a customer-centric approach.
“I’ve worked with food retailers and manufacturers of all sizes and remain hugely passionate about providing transparency within complex global supply chains and how technology can combat food fraud and enforce food compliance within the industry,” McGlynn said.
While this marks the company’s first physical presence abroad, TraceGains is already the world’s largest collaborative network for CPG professionals, working with international brands such as Grupo Bimbo and Tate & Lyle. TraceGains’ networked approach allows greater scale while making it easier for manufacturers to work with suppliers.
TraceGains solutions operate in more than 2,000 customer sites and 45,000 supplier locations in more than 130 countries. This year’s also seen the company expand its customer base into 58 countries while localizing its solutions into 10 different languages.
TraceGains plans to expand further with an office in Benelux in the coming months.
“We’re excited to have Dan representing TraceGains in the United Kingdom and Ireland,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “He brings a wealth of experience at a critical time in the market.”
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, we provide networked innovation and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
