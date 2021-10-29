Windham County Fire Investigations - Investigation Update

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Westminster Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: October 2021

LOCATION: Windham County

INCIDENT: Multiple Fire Investigations

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) in cooperation with the Putney and Marlboro fire departments have been investigating a series of fires that have taken place within Windham County since October 2, 2021. To date the FEIU has received and responded to a total of six fires in the past month. The timeline of these fire events is as follows:

October 2, 2021 – 5:00PM

Case # 21B104339

19 Shag Bark Hill Putney, VT

An abandoned mobile home, vehicle, and boat were destroyed by fire during the afternoon of October 2, 2021. The fire is considered to be the result of direct human involvement and is under investigation.

October 9, 2021 – 1:30 AM

Case 21B104442

40 Main Street, Putney

A fire at a vehicle service station/gas station was discovered by a person traveling home form work. The fire destroyed the business which had been in operation since the mid 1960’s. This fire left more than a dozen people without work and the loss is expected to be in excess of $500.000.00. This fire event is currently under investigation.

October 9, 2021 - Overnight

Case # 21B104643

Bunker Hill Road, East Dummerston, VT

The homeowner discovered that a chair he had placed at the end of his driveway near the road had been set on fire overnight.

October 15, 2021 – 8:00 PM

Case # 21B104546

Town Hill Road Marlboro, VT

The Marlboro Fire department was dispatched to a fire at a vacant building on Town Hill Road. The fire was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and is under investigation.

October 22, 2021 – 5:00 PM

Case # 21B104666

5383 VT Route 9, Marlboro, VT

The Marlboro Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at an abandoned motel. This fire event was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and is under investigation.

October 28, 2021 – 2:00 PM

Case # 21B105112

614 Stratton Mountain Road Marlboro, VT

The Marlboro Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at an unoccupied camp. The fire completely destroyed the structure. This fire event is currently under investigation.

FEIU investigators are following up on a number of tips received from the public about these cases. Investigators are working to determine which, if any, of the fires are or may be connected.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these fire events to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at (802)722-4600. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips may also be submitted online by using the link https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Respectfully,

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests