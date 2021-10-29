Route 2032 Lewis Run Road Lane Restriction Begins Monday in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Lewis Run Road (Route 2032) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday morning, November 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Lewis Run Road between Route 885 and New England Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late November. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct rock embankment replacement and asphalt repair work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

