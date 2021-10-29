Sinkhole Repair to Begin on Route 324 (Marticville Road) in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A project to repair a sinkhole on Route 324 (Marticville Road) in Pequea Township, Lancaster County, is expected to begin next week.

The road was closed in September when the sinkhole developed at the intersection with Timothy Drive. The sinkhole extends from off the department right-of-way to the center of the roadway.

This project includes excavation, roadway reconstruction, drainage work and paving.

Work is expected to begin Monday, November 1, and be completed by Wednesday, December 15. Timothy Drive will be closed at the intersection with Marticville Road while the project is underway. A detour is in place using local roads.

Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, PA is the contractor on this project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

