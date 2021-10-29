Submit Release
Sinkhole Repair to Begin on Route 324 (Marticville Road) in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A project to repair a sinkhole on Route 324 (Marticville Road) in Pequea Township, Lancaster County, is expected to begin next week.

The road was closed in September when the sinkhole developed at the intersection with Timothy Drive. The sinkhole extends from off the department right-of-way to the center of the roadway. 

This project includes excavation, roadway reconstruction, drainage work and paving.

Work is expected to begin Monday, November 1, and be completed by Wednesday, December 15. Timothy Drive will be closed at the intersection with Marticville Road while the project is underway. A detour is in place using local roads. 

Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, PA is the contractor on this project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  

 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8.   

 

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###

