Route 148 Traffic Shift Saturday in North Versailles

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift on Route 148 (Fifth Avenue) in North Versailles Township, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, October 30 weather permitting.

Southbound traffic on Route 148 at Robin Street will be shifted into the northbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained in the northbound lanes.

Crews from Duquesne Light will conduct substation repair work.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Kyle Tessmer at 412-393-7813 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

