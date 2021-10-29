Ongoing Drug Investigation Leads to Search Warrant, Arrests

LEXINGTON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lexington Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two people on drug and weapons charges.

A proactive investigation into drug trafficking in Lexington and Henderson County led agents and investigators to a home in the 400 block of Smith Avenue. Thursday evening, a search warrant was executed at the residence. As a result of the search warrant, money, guns, marijuana, and what appeared to be prescription drugs were discovered.

Both individuals inside the home, when the search warrant was executed, were arrested. Michael Wayne Douglas, 29, and Taylor Alexandria Fields, 24, both of Lexington, were booked into the Henderson County Jail on the following charges: Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Bond for each is set at $500,000.

Anyone who has purchased, what they believe to be, prescription drugs on the streets is urged to destroy the substances immediately. If you have information that could help in the ongoing investigation into drug activity in the area, call the Lexington Police Department at 731-968-6666 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-968-7777.