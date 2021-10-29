Route 65 Lane Closures Begin Monday in Conway

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane closures on Route 65 in Conway Borough, Beaver County, will begin Monday, November 1 weather permitting.

An around-the-clock lane closure on southbound Route 65 between 16th Street and 12th Street will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday continuously through early December. Additionally, work will occur as needed on northbound Route 65 requiring a daily lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early December.

Crews from Team Fishel will conduct a mainline gas replacement work for Columbia Gas.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Sean Mullaney at 412-309-0837 .

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #