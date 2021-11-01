Three Major Statewide Real Estate Auctions for New Jersey Towns Scheduled for Years End

Submit Release
CLINTON, NJ, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach the end of the year, New Jersey Municipalities are balancing their budgets. Selling properties no longer needed for public use not only raises revenue for municipalities, but it also puts them back on the tax rolls and reduces maintenance and liability expenses.

Vernon Township has over 200 parcels throughout the municipality. Lots range from small properties most suitable for neighboring property owners to a 32-acre site. The Vernon Township lots will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, November 18, 2021. There will be a test Auction on November 11th at 11:00AM for all registered Bidders who wish to practice on the bidding platform.

The City of Trenton has a wide variety of properties including lots, commercial buildings, redevelopment sites, and dozens of ready-to-renovate residential properties. Some highlights include three adjacent lots with a large former church, parking lot, and a multi-family building on Spring Street. The Trenton properties will be sold in Online Auctions concluding December 7th and December 8th. Property Previews will be available for select redevelopment and residential properties. Visit the Max Spann website for the full list of properties and preview and auction schedules.

Berkeley Township at the Jersey Shore has 180+/- residential lots. 100+/- conforming lots will be sold individually and in packages. Packages range from one lot up to 8 lots. Featured properties include a commercial lot on Route 9 and a waterfront lot on the Barnegat Bay. 80+/- non-conforming lots will be sold individually to neighboring property owners only. The Berkeley Township properties will be sold in Online Auctions concluding Friday, December 10, 2021.

“These 3 separate auctions are one of the largest offerings ever undertaken in our State” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The geographic and product type are vastly diversified and consequently will have appeal to investors of every kind- from small to large”.

For over 60 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company has been the go-to source for property disposition for over 125 different municipalities and government agencies.

Call 888-299-1438 or visit www.maxspann.com for the complete List of Properties and register for Property Information Packages. For more information about these and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.

