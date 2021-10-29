Council on Climate Solutions to meet, discuss workgroup recommendations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Council on Climate Solutions will discuss the workgroup recommendations of the Energy Production, Transmission, Distribution, and Storage workgroup at its meeting from 3-5 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 26, and the workgroup recommendations of the Energy Intensive Industries workgroup from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1 as it works with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Office of Climate and Energy to develop an effective and equitable strategy to achieve economywide carbon neutrality by 2050 in Michigan.

Of note: Individuals needing language assistance or accommodations for effective participation at the meeting should contact Kimber Frantz at FrantzK@Michigan.gov or 517-284-5035 prior to the event to request language, mobility, visual, hearing, translation and/or other assistance.

Background: Fourteen state residents appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and representatives of several state departments make up the Council, with EGLE Director Liesl Clark as chair. The Council will advise EGLE in forming the MI Healthy Climate Plan, the governor's action plan to protect public health, create clean energy jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition toward statewide carbon neutrality.

Recordings of previous Council meetings and two public listening sessions can be accessed through Michigan.gov/Climate.

