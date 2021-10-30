Major Paterson Mixed-Use Development Site to be Sold at Auction
Site Plan Approval for 90+/- Apartments and 10,000+/- Square Feet of Commercial
There is no question that Paterson is undergoing a major renaissance.”PATERSON, NJ, USA, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of a Mixed-Use Development Site located at 44-48 Ryle Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The Property will be sold in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The property is close to the Great Falls National Park, local shopping center, and public transit. It is also near the historic Hinchliffe Stadium which is soon to undergo a multi-million-dollar revitalization which is sure to bring more investment and people into the neighborhood. The real estate is guaranteed to sell at or above the Minimum Bid $1,700,000.
“Over the past couple of years our Firm has sold multiple high profile redevelopment sites which have garnered intense interest,” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “There is no question that Paterson is undergoing a major renaissance and large-scale projects like this one will become more rare and harder to obtain.”
To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00AM.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
