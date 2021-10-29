City of Trenton Orders Auction of 90+ Properties
Redevelopment Sites, Lots, Residences to be sold in December Auctions
Successful auctions are key to our redevelopment efforts.”TRENTON, NJ, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the auction of 90+ properties throughout the City of Trenton, New Jersey. The city-owned properties, including residences, mixed-use properties, commercial lots, and several large redevelopment sites, will be sold in online auctions on Tuesday, December 7th and Wednesday, December 8th. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
Some highlights of the sale are the former Cook School on Cuyler Avenue. The school is in disrepair and ready for a redeveloper to bring the property back to life. 320 Spring Street is a grand former house, most recently used as a rooming house, and prime for redevelopment for a myriad of residential uses. Directly adjacent is the former Prospect Street Presbyterian Church, built in 1875. Black Jack Lounge, a former prominent social club for professionals, elected officials and prime for redevelopment. The previous owner Mr. Alvin Bowen (Black Jack) was one of the originators of the Trenton Jazz Festival.
Trenton, a city on the rise, is located in the center of New Jersey on the Delaware River, directly between Philadelphia and New York City. Trenton is the State and County Capital of New Jersey and offers history, culture, entertainment, sports, industry, arts, and education. National and local economic incentive programs are available to help buyers invest in the Capital City.
“Successful auctions are key to our redevelopment efforts, especially when they get promising properties into the hands of tax-paying residents who can renovate them for the benefit of the surrounding community,” said Mayor W. Reed Gusciora. “We attracted unprecedented interest in Capital City properties last year, so we’re offering an even greater variety to choose from for this year’s auction.”
Property Previews for the Five-Year Owner-Occupied Restricted properties and select Redevelopment properties will take place on November 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th. Visit www.maxspann.com for the List of Properties and specific preview dates and times. The Online Auctions for the Redevelopment Sites and Vacant Lots will conclude on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Online Auctions for the Residential and Five-Year Owner-Occupied Restricted properties will conclude on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Sign up for the Property Information Package today at www.maxspann.com, which includes additional property details and online bidding instructions.
“The auction list has something for everyone, vacant lots for builders, large projects for redevelopers, rehab houses for small-business people, and restricted houses for future homeowners,” said Bob Dann, Executive Vice President and COO for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Great things are happening in Trenton, now is the time to invest in the Capital City.”
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company has helped over 120 New Jersey Municipalities put their properties back on the tax rolls, reduce expenses and revitalize vacant and abandon structures that are no longer needed for public use.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com.
