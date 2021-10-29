Notice of Funding Availability - RiverSmart Homes Installation and Rebate Programs

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to encourage installation of green stormwater infrastructure on private property in the District and strengthen District residents’ understanding of stormwater issues and management. This RFA seeks proposals for two projects: 1) the RiverSmart Homes Rain Barrel Installation and Rebate Program, and 2) the RiverSmart Homes Landscaping Installation and Rebate Program. The Rain Barrel program seeks to install rain barrels, recycle rain barrels, issue rebates, and educate the public through a voluntary incentive program. The Landscaping program seeks to install landscaping features, issue rebates, provide inspection and maintenance support, educate the public through a voluntary incentive program and administer an ambassador program. The amount available for the project is up to $2,691,000 for two years.

Beginning 10/29/2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2126-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is December 1, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; and

Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].