Storbyte selected by HBO to support 6.48PB Data Center at WarnerMedia
NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Storbyte will provide remote and on-site data center support and service to HBO/WarnerMedia, the American, multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at 30 Hudson Yards, New York City.
“Providing sustainable and seamless access to data is our commitment,” said Storbyte CEO, Steve Groenke. “This support extension with WarnerMedia further strengthens our relationship with HBO and provides an opportunity for our certified technicians to better personalize support and service to ensure a consistent customer experience.”
WarnerMedia demands a high level of video content availability. Storbyte provides this personalized seamless service and improves the end-user experience through the Storbyte Customer Engagement Center. Storbyte’s technical support encompasses same-day intervention and critical response via telephone, email, on-line engineering support, on-location engineering support, on-location pre-exchange hardware deployments, and advanced exchange hardware replacements.
“HBO’s industry leading streaming services are running on Storbyte’s best-in-class hardware, and support is critical,” said George Manley, Senior Storbyte Sales Engineer. “Our 24/7 Customer Engagement Center provides proactive, reactive, on-site, and remote support for Storbyte and non-Storbyte products.”
Storbyte is a vibrant growing business that was born out of the simple need for reliable and cost correct data storage solutions, both on-prem and in the cloud. Storbyte’s goal is to provide sustainable solutions to a market that forgot what was important to end users.
About Storbyte
Storbyte delivers new and innovative storage products solving data storage management demands. A small business headquartered in Washington DC with a research lab and Customer Engagement Center in a Baltimore City empowerment zone, Storbyte designs and manufactures all-flash, hybrid flash, edge computers, fabricated data centers, and data management software solutions and provides delivered data services to the global market via its established distribution channel partners.
Storbyte is solving the world’s exploding data storage needs by providing access to a dramatically different innovative architecture. To learn more about Storbyte products and support services or to become a channel partner, visit us at www.storbyte.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Steve Groenke, Chief Executive Officer
Storbyte Corporate Headquarters
1200 G Street, NW, Suite 800
Washington, DC, 20005, USA
1-877-2-STORBYTE
Steve Groenke
Storbyte
4109635559
email us here