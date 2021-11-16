Los Angeles Small Batch Apparel Manufacturing Done Right With The Evans Group
Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group (TEG) sheds light on the significant benefits that small batch apparel manufacturing has on indie fashion.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citing the rise of the maker movement, a surge in people crafting and producing their own goods, The Evans Group doubles down on the benefits of small batch clothing manufacturing.
Independent designers, says TEG, get major benefits from choosing a clothing manufacturer that offers small batch clothing manufacturing.
Independent Fashion Designers Benefit From Low Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ)
According to TEG, one of the best ways for an emerging designer to launch their clothing line is with a clothing manufacturer that doesn’t have a demanding MOQ.
Minimum order quantities set by the clothing manufacturer can act as a troublesome barrier. For those who want to break into the fashion industry, ordering 100 clothing samples can stretch capital and resources thin before they even have a chance to create their own fashion line.
For emerging designers, TEG luckily has no mandatory minimums. This essentially means that the barrier keeping new designers from pursuing their passion is gone. TEG, instead, welcomes new fashion designers pursuing their passion. With low MOQs, TEG hopes to help new designers fulfill their creative dreams.
Nailing the Small Details
With low MOQs and a small batch clothing production, designers have a greater chance of revising their designs and making a unique product.
With its team of San Francisco and Los Angeles pattern makers, TEG offers true flexibility if an aspect of the clothing order isn’t working. If there’s a design inconsistency, small batch clothing production can more easily shift gears, allowing for more detailed edits.
With a larger MOQ, a clothing manufacturer needs to cover the cost and, often, get the job done in a timely manner. This means that some of the detail and opportunities to revise designs fall by the wayside.
Feeling the Fashion Industry
If an emerging independent fashion designer employs a small batch clothing manufacturer, it gives the individual a better chance to understand indie fashion. Furthermore, it allows designers to see what works and what doesn’t.
Market testing is a massive aspect of any business, and it helps brands and companies understand new creative directions they need to explore. The same goes for individual designers.
If something in your clothing line is testing well with a target audience, the designer can opt for a larger order filled with more potentially successful samples.
With smaller MOQs, designers can more easily engage in market analysis, seeing which direction to take in the design process.
Saving the Environment
It’s no secret that the fashion industry is responsible for some of the more egregious environmental practices. That, and the strain that mass production puts on workers of the Global South, is often unbearable.
Luckily, TEG recognizes these harmful practices and aims to make clothing lines using the most sustainable and ethically made clothing possible. Additionally, small batch clothing dramatically lowers the risk of environmental damage. After that, it’s a numbers game; more control equals less negative
environmental impact.
What Does This Mean for New Fashion Designers?
Using small batch production offers a much-needed boost. With no mandatory minimums on clothing orders, TEG proves it’s in any new designer’s corner.
Once a new designer starts the design process with the TEG creative services team, a client will meet extensively with the team to fully hammer out the pertinent details. After that, an independent fashion designer begins the process of designing their own clothing line.
To sum it all up, small batch clothing manufacturers allow designers worldwide to breathe. Lower MOQs enable small businesses and individuals to test their products, revise and edit any design inconsistencies, and cut back on environmental impact. According to TEG, it all leads to more flexibility, which results in more comprehensive and top-quality clothing lines.
In short, using small batch production with TEG allows anyone with even a smattering of fashion design to start making their dream clothing line immediately.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent.
With talented seamstresses, creative designers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line unlike any other.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
The Evans Group has locations at:
1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021
303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
You can reach The Evans Group by phone
800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)
415-324-8779 (San Francisco)
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
email us here