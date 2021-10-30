The Modern Andalusian Cortijo Los Gorriones, an Oasis in Cabo de Gata-Níjar, Spain, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Los Gorriones, El Campillo, Rodalquilar, La Isleta, Nijar, Spain Main house with guest and caretaker’s residences Incomparable privacy in Natural Park of Cabo de Gata-Níjar Immaculate Andalusian modern cortijo with luxury spa Lush gardens & landscaping with an olive & palm plantation

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve set in the Natural Park of Cabo de Gata-Níjar, Los Gorriones will auction in December via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Victor García Ohlrich of Karlsen & Garcia International Real Estate. Previously Listed at €7.95 million, the expansive property, consisting of five including a main house, guest house, luxury spa, and more, will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder with no minimum bid required. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 10–15 December, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions and work as a team to host a successful auction for my client. With their global relationships, world-class marketing, and deep database of prospective buyers, I am confident that we will be able to find the perfect new owner for this property,” stated the García Ohlrich, listing agent.

Tranquility and privacy surround this Andalusian cortijo with a three-hectare enclosed complex featuring five independent buildings, all restored with luxury finishes and modern comfort in mind. The main villa surrounds a central courtyard and fountain, creating an atmosphere of serenity and peace. A guest house and a cozy caretaker’s home offer flexible accommodations for visitors and staff while the 733-square-metre luxury spa, flowing from the tropical gardens outside to the 20-metre-long heated indoor pool central to the building, offers a getaway on property. The spa is complete with a large gym and professional Kinesis machinery, two massage rooms, a sauna and Turkish bath, a large Jacuzzi, a chromotherapy room with heated loungers, several bathrooms with spa-style showers and bar, and an office and relaxation area. A heated white marble floor also stretches through the central space, with glass mosaic walls and pillars reflecting soft blue light across the pool. Atop the spa is a 702-square-metre rooftop lounge, presenting a breathtaking venue for entertaining or lounging. Outside, the grounds brim with tropical and colourful plants, native species palm trees and centuries old olive trees. A collection of sculptures dot the estate, designed using a range of materials including pieces of iron from the gold mine, chalk and stone. The property is surrounded by nine hectares plus an olive and palm plantation thriving from the rich volcanic soil. Whether one envisions a luxury family commune, ample space for a work/home environment, an investment opportunity, holiday home, or a boutique spa, the opportunities are limitless.

Additional features include nearly 2,700 square metres of living space; ten bedrooms and 15 bathrooms; three large areas in the main villa located on the ground floor, including a large common area, a private suite and a guest area, all connected internally through large central patio; a flat roof design entirely covered with open Brazilian walnut wooden decking; library with a fireplace; a boardroom with vaulted ceiling; formal dining room with direct access to a covered terrace featuring views of the garden and swimming pool; professional-grade kitchen; a guest area including three bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, and a fourth bedroom currently functioning as a private cinema room; a native-style construction separate guest house clad in natural stone with two en-suite bedrooms, dressing rooms, a modern living room, and integrated kitchen; temperature-controlled wine cellar clad in itauba wood; and a covered garage for five vehicle—all just one and a half kilometers from natural beaches, such as the famous Genoveses or Mónsul, and 45 minutes to Almería and its international airport.

The Andalusian coast of southern Spain is one of the sunniest spots in all of Europe and boasts one of Spain’s few remaining stretches of undeveloped coastline. Almeria is home to diverse marine life, carefully protected by the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park. This preservation means some of the region’s greatest treasures can be found under the warm Mediterranean waters. The beaches are ideal for snorkeling and sailing or walking and horseback riding along the coast. In the distance, dramatic peaks of mountains mark the natural border between the province’s coastline and interior. In the crater of a long-extinguished volcano, the valley of Rodalquilar blooms with hillsides that open to the Playazo beach and sea beyond.

