Fully Approved, 82-Story Miami Development on Biscayne Boulevard Heads to Auction via Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on Biscayne Boulevard—one of Miami’s most desirable addresses—the development, dubbed “Regalia on the Bay,” is a once-in-a-generation development representing one of the last developable parcels of this scale. Fully entitled and approved for a luxurious 82-story high-rise development featuring high-end residences, a boutique hotel, and office and commercial spaces, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Surrounded by landmark luxury towers, including dual Waldorf Astoria projects, within a high-growth corridor with limited future competition, this site represents an extraordinary chance to create a defining presence in the heart of Miami. Bidding is scheduled to open online on 3 December and culminate on 17 December in a live auction at Sotheby's in New York. Listed in cooperation with Gabriel Flores of ONE Commercial in association with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the property, listed for $175 million, will not have a minimum bid.

“Our platform is idyllic for a variety of properties with multiple uses, and this one is no exception,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “It’s a rare and extraordinary chance to create a defining presence in the heart of Miami, where luxury continues to attract and evolve. Our global database will attract a wide variety of bidders on auction day who understand the unlimited potential and desirability of this coveted area. This prime location epitomizes the city's transformation into a global luxury destination.”

“Regalia on the Bay is a rare opportunity to shape Miami’s iconic skyline,” said Gabriel Flores, Vice President and Managing Broker of ONE Commercial. “Located along the prestigious Biscayne Boulevard and framed by landmark towers, this premier site awaits a visionary buyer ready to define the next chapter of Miami luxury.”

Located at 340 Biscayne Boulevard and encompassing over 950,000 square feet of approved net sellable area, this rare offering presents unparalleled flexibility with endless potential revenue possibilities. The site's zoning allows for a luxury, supertall mixed-use development, making it a rare offering in a rapidly growing district. The proposed development, designed by Arquitectonica, includes 374 residential units​, 120 hotel rooms​ , commercial and office spaces, and 500 parking spaces.

Situated in the heart of Downtown Miami, the corridor is distinguished by ultramodern residential towers, five-star hospitality, and an affluent urban demographic drawn by corporate migration and unparalleled waterfront lifestyle. Flanked by the landmark 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami and surrounded by Aston Martin Residences, One Thousand Museum, and E11EVEN Hotel & Residences, the area represents the pinnacle of Miami's real estate evolution.

Exceptional walkability connects residents to Bayfront Park, Pérez Art Museum, Kaseya Center, and Brickell City Centre's premier shopping and dining. The adjacent Port of Miami cruise terminals and seamless Brightline and Metromover access provide connectivity throughout South Florida. Miami Worldcenter's 27-acre mixed-use development anchors the neighborhood with luxury living and entertainment. From waterfront parks to world-class cultural venues, this dynamic district attracts international investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking the ultimate urban experience.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



