Submit Release
News Search

There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,968 in the last 365 days.

2021-10-25 17:07:05.013 Prizes Worth $2.4 Million and $1 Million Won in Jackson County

2021-10-25 17:07:05.013

Story Photo

The weekend created TWO new Lottery-made millionaires in Jackson County, after area retailers sold a Missouri Lotto ticket worth $2.4 million and a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for Saturday night’s drawings.

The $2.4 million Lotto ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 101 Buckner Tarnsey Road in Grain Valley, with the winning number combination of 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29.

The $1 million Powerball ticket was bought by a customer at Cosentino’s Downtown Market, 10 E. 13th St., in Kansas City. The player matched all five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday night: 10, 30, 51, 57 and 63.

Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winners have until April 21.

The prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office.

 

You just read:

2021-10-25 17:07:05.013 Prizes Worth $2.4 Million and $1 Million Won in Jackson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.