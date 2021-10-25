2021-10-25 17:07:05.013 Prizes Worth $2.4 Million and $1 Million Won in Jackson County

2021-10-25 17:07:05.013

The weekend created TWO new Lottery-made millionaires in Jackson County, after area retailers sold a Missouri Lotto ticket worth $2.4 million and a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for Saturday night’s drawings.

The $2.4 million Lotto ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 101 Buckner Tarnsey Road in Grain Valley, with the winning number combination of 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29.

The $1 million Powerball ticket was bought by a customer at Cosentino’s Downtown Market, 10 E. 13th St., in Kansas City. The player matched all five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday night: 10, 30, 51, 57 and 63.

Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winners have until April 21.

The prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office.