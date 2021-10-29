RE: Road Closure on Rt 5 - Fairlee
Update: traffic will be rerouted near the Ledges North & South and also the intersection near Bridge Street and Rt 5
From: Day, Brendan <Brendan.Day@vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, October 29, 2021 12:03 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; AOT - HWY OSB TMC <AOT.HWYMOBTMC@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP St. Johnsbury Troops <DPS.VSPStJohnsburyTroops@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure on Rt 5 - Fairlee
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Rt 5 near box 2537 in Fairlee will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully
Brendan Day
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173