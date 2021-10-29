Bridge Open on Burkholder Road (Route 2014) in Lower Windsor and Chanceford Townships, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the bridge under construction on Burkholder Road (Route 2014) in Lower Windsor and Chanceford townships, York County, is open to traffic.

The bridge spans Beaver Creek just west of Myers Road. The project included replacing the bridge, minor drainage work and pavement reconstruction.

This work is part of $4.9 million contract to replace a bridge, place box culverts, replace guide rail and perform road repairs on multiple routes in York County.

Lobar Site Development Corp., of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

