Update on Retaining Wall Project Along Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – The second year of a three-year retaining wall project along Route 414 in Morris Township, Tioga County, is concluding for the season. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County.

On Friday, October 29, the detour has been lifted, and Route 414 is open to traffic for the winter months. During the 2021 construction season, the contractor completed five of the six tangent walls, as well as the full depth reclamation of the roadway and associated bituminous paving, guide rail installation, and line painting.

In the Spring of 2022, the detour will be re-implemented, and the contractor will construct the last retaining wall, which is also the longest. Once the wall is completed, the roadwork will be finalized, and the project will be completed.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

LTT Trucking, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $4,900,000, three-year project, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

