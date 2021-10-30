COBÁ & ALDEA COBÁ RANKED AS THE MOST IMPRESSIVE DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO FOR OFF-THE-BEATEN-PATH TRAVEL BY FORBES
ALDEA COBÁ FEATURED ON FORBES MAGAZINE AS WORLD-CLASS HOSPITALITY AND THE PERFECT PLACE TO LIVE AN AUTHENTIC MAYAN EXPERIENCE
“At Aldea Cobá, we are so honored of being ranked by Forbes as a ‘world-class hospitality’ boutique hotel. This mention is an appreciation of the top quality of our service, our cuisine".”COBA, TULUM, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldea Cobá, a “relaxed luxury experience boutique hotel” located in the heart of the Mayan jungle in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, was recently ranked by Forbes, the renowned international magazine, altogether with Cobá’s Mayan village as the “Most Impressive Destinations in Mexico for Off-The-Beaten-Path Travel”.
— Hugo Menéndez Lizama, General Manager of Aldea Cobá.
Located in Cobá, an ancient Mayan village in southern Mexico that portrays an impressive cultural heritage, Aldea Cobá offers a fascinating experience to travelers seeking a vacation surrounded by lush tropical jungle, or for those just wanting to enjoy a perfect relaxing getaway, along with enticing regional dishes, top-notch services, and stunning attractions like the Cobá archaeological site.
Aldea Cobá Hotel offers a “Boutique Escape Experience” where time stands still while guests enjoy a truly immersive vacation in the Mayan culture. This boutique hotel features six rooms with relaxed-luxury accommodation, a restaurant called Pischan that serves Contemporary and Ancestral Flavors of Mayan Cuisine and relaxing wellness and spa services, among other mystics and Mayan encounter experiences.
Furthermore, Cobá and Aldea Coba Hotel are the perfect combinations to enjoy an unexplored vacation experience in the Riviera Maya, where nature meets culture. The ideal places for travelers wanting to stay in a secluded hotel with a privileged location and surrounded by top attractions like Mayan archaeological sites, pristine beaches, Natural Reserves, and major cities like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, or Valladolid, in the Mexican state of Yucatan.
"At Aldea Cobá, we are so honored of being ranked by Forbes as a 'world-class hospitality' boutique hotel. This mention is an appreciation of the top quality of our service, our cuisine, but especially for delivering a unique experience to our guests visiting the beautiful destination of Cobá. I am so thrilled that Aldea Cobá is being distinguished amongst other resorts in the Riviera Maya and is gaining international awareness", mentioned Hugo Menéndez Lizama, General Manager of Aldea Cobá.
It is worthy to mention that Aldea Cobá has been recognized and awarded by many travel sites like Tripadvisor and Booking.com for scoring high-rated positive reviews based on the quality of the services, facilities, and accommodation.
About Aldea Cobá:
Aldea Cobá is a family-owned boutique hotel in the heart of the Mayan village of Cobá, in the Riviera Maya region. Since 2017, this beautiful boutique hotel provides its guests with a “relaxed luxury experience” concept, six deluxe villas, and bungalows with top-notch amenities and services. Aldea Cobá is also committed to preserving the natural environment and Mayan culture that can be witnessed throughout the premises.
Sandy Menendez
Public Relations Executive
sandramenendez@aldeacoba.com
