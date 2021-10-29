FREE Active Play Programs for Classrooms from Team Long Run

It has been well proven that physical activity throughout the school day helps students with learning, and improves their overall mental and physical health. As an example, Team Long Run has partnered with some new Title 1 elementary schools in Western Maine and the Lakes Region to create some great active play programs for classrooms and curriculum. Check them out here:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.