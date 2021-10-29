Submit Release
FREE Active Play Programs for Classrooms from Team Long Run

It has been well proven that physical activity throughout the school day helps students with learning, and improves their overall mental and physical health. As an example, Team Long Run has partnered with some new Title 1 elementary schools in Western Maine and the Lakes Region to create some great active play programs for classrooms and curriculum. Check them out here:

For further information or questions, contact Team Long Run.

