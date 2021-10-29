NEWS

Bossier Parish man arrested for livestock theft

October 20, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (Oct. 20, 2021) –Yesterday, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission agents arrested a Bossier Parish man accused of stealing a horse in Caddo Parish.

Thirty-six-year-old Rodney Jase Norwood, 127 Willow Bend Road, Benton, La., was arrested in Bossier Parish on a warrant from Caddo Parish following an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.

On April 21, 2021, Norwood allegedly received the horse in question and sold the horse for $1,500 but failed to pay the owner, which is a violation of R.S:14:67.1 theft of livestock.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said. “The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted Livestock Brand Commission agents with this investigation.

At this time, the horse has not been recovered.