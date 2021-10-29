Las Vegas-based event ticketing company LuvSeats closes $1.5 million seed round of investment funding
Event ticketing company LuvSeats recently closed a $1.5 million seed round of investment funding led by Co-Founders Les and Darcy Silver.
— Darcy Silver
The Las Vegas-based company — the Official Exclusive In-Game Seat Exchange platform of the Las Vegas Aviators Minor League Baseball team — didn’t disclose the terms of the capital raise. Notable personal investors include Chase Fraser (of FM Capital) and Ernie Pomerantz (former Managing Director of Warburg Pincus).
“This funding allows us to advance our ‘Fun-tastic’ brand in Las Vegas as the best event ticket marketplace for locals, business and casual tourists, who will save more money on tickets purchased on LuvSeats (versus leading resale marketplaces),” said Darcy Silver.

LuvSeats is the Aviators’ exclusive platform to perform during-the-game, ‘3rd Market’ transactions allowing fans to sell their unused or abandoned seats, buy and move seats ahead during the game.
MORE ABOUT LUVSEATS
The LuvSeats Marketplace give fans the best checkout price on event tickets for transactions to be processed easily, securely and at the best rates. The LuvSeats In-Game Seat Exchange is a community collective of members who subscribe to a user-friendly social marketplace to buy and sell unsold seats, unwanted seats, no-show seats and abandoned seats.
The LuvSeats model enables fans to leave early and post their seat for sale to other members already in attendance who want to legitimately move closer to the action.
For more information, visit luvseats.com, call 866.LUV.SEAT or email LuvSeats@LuvSeats.com.
Ruth Furman
ImageWords Communications
