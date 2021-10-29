PennDOT Offers Look Ahead for the State Route 120 Connector Project in St Marys

With survey crews in the field over the past few weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is offering a look ahead for the State Route 120 Connector project.

Although no construction activity is currently taking place, area residents and drivers may see archeologic staff and survey crews in the field as project design activities continue. Current work will help the design staff plot right of way, identify natural and historic resources, and fine tune potential roadway alignments.

The City of St Marys is a partner on the project, which stems from more than 40 years of traffic congestion in the downtown area. The project is one of the solutions identified as part of the 2018 study that looked at traffic patterns and congestion in downtown St Marys. The project will feature roadway reconstruction to allow traffic to access State Route 120 without going through “The Diamond”.

PennDOT expects the project to be bid in late August of 2023 at an estimated cost of $3 million. To date, funding for the project has come through TIIF (Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund).

Through the design phase, questions can be directed to Christie Lannen who serves as PennDOT’s design project manager. Christie can be reached at clannen@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

