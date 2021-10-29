Global Organic Fertilizers Market worth $15.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%
Key players in Global Organic Fertilizers Market are Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Perfect Blend, LLC, Ilsa S.P.A, Italpollina SPA, Midwestern Bioag etc.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Organic Fertilizers Market is expected to reach $15.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
Organic Fertilizers are different from chemical fertilizers, provide nutrients to the soil and also maintain soil health. The growing literacy rate and purchasing power of people have made them to shift their focus on healthy foods over more food. Organic fertilizers are formed from natural sources like animal matter, manure, vegetable matter, and human excreta. Organic fertilizers decompose very rapidly without any bad effects on the surface and groundwater; therefore, they are less risky to humans, animals, birds, and anything else that comes in contact with them.
Impact of the COVID-19
Pandemic had negative impacts on maximum of the industries worldwide and Organic Fertilizers market is not an exception too. However agricultural activities were continuing during the period but farmers had to face a scarcity in supplies. All these problems were a result of disturbances in supply chains owing to restrictions. In the agriculture sector, the fertilizers market has recorded a solid slowdown in sales during the first quarter of 2020 because of disrupted logistics and transportation.
Regional Analysis
Asia-pacific is projected to hold the highest share of the organic fertilizers market in 2020, followed by Europe and Latin America due to increasing health awareness, huge areas under organic cultivation, rapid population and income growth, increasing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and the presence of several organic operators. Europe also holds the major share of the worldwide organic fertilizers market as it has a large area under organic cultivation. Countries like Sweden, Austria, Denmark & Germany are the major markets for organic fertilizers.
Key Development
In March 2019, Italpollina SpA the global leader of organic fertilizers acquired Horticultural Alliance Inc, specializing in the organic method of plant health management.
March 2018 Coromandel International Ltd, a leading fertilisers and speciality nutrient products manufacturer, has completed the process of acquisition of ‘Sabero Organics' the Mumbai-based, agrochemical manufacturer.
Key Players
Key players in Global Organic Fertilizers Market are Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Perfect Blend, LLC, Ilsa S.P.A, Italpollina SPA, Midwestern Bioag, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Coromandel International Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, and Tata Chemicals Limited
Market Segmentation
By Source
• Animal-Based
Blood Meal
Manure
Bone Meal
Others
• Plant-Based
Green Manure
Seaweed Extract
Others
• Minerals
Rock Phosphate
Silica
Others
• Others
By Mode of Form
• Dry
• Liquid
By Crop type
• Cereals and Grains
Wheat
Maize
Rice
Other Cereals and Grains
• Oilseed & Pulses
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Turf and Ornaments
• Other Crops
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
