Tama County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation
October 25, 2021
Chelsea, IOWA— On October 28, 2021, at approximately 7:27 PM the Tama County Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots being fired near 1001 Station Street in Chelsea, Iowa. Several law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area responded and upon arrival, observed Dewey Dale WILFONG III (28 years old) walking around with a handgun. A Tama County Deputy fired one round striking WILFONG III in the upper torso. WILFONG III was transported to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids where he was pronounced dead.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.
The Tama County Deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The name of the deputy will not be released at this time.
An autopsy will be conducted at The Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa.
No additional information will be released at this time
