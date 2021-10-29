Submit Release
Global Gluten Free Products Market Worth USD 8700 million by 2027

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gluten Free Products Market is estimated to grow from USD 5600 million in 2020 to USD 8700 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Gluten is a protein found largely in four grains: wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (crossbreed). Its primary function is to provide elasticity to the dough, which is then used to manufacture a line of products by adding a chewy texture and keeping the product's shape. This protein, however, is not suitable for every consumer because it may cause a variety of health problems. The rising prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease is predicted to fuel demand for gluten-free products in both developed and developing countries.

The key players profiled in Gluten Free Products market analysis include The Kraft Heinz Company , The Hain Celestial Group Inc, General Mills, Kellogg’s Company, ConAgra Brands Inc , Hero AG , Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A , Quinoa Corporation , Freedom Foods Group Limited , Koninklijke Wessanen N.V , Raisio PLC , Enjoy Life Foods, Farmo S.P.A.

Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Bakery Products, Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives, Meats/ Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads, Desserts & Ice Creams, Prepared Foods, Pasta and Rice, Others. Bakery Products segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Distribution, the market is segmented into Grocery Stores, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Natural or Health Food Store, Club Stores, Drug Stores, Others. Grocery Stores segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Gluten Free Products Market

The global market is expected to be and unfavorably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers are unable to source raw materials and produce items to meet demand due to limited supply chain activities. Furthermore, due to government initiatives such as lockdowns, production plants came to a halt due to a lack of available labor. Due to the limited international trading operations, global enterprises have obstacles in importing and exporting final products.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market. The relatively high knowledge of gluten-free products, diagnosed celiac patients, significant competitors in the market, and higher spending power of the populace are all factors contributing to this region's supremacy in the global market. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the incidence of celiac disease in the United States was 0.5 % in 2018. Celiac disease affects around three million Americans, with an additional 40 million suffering from gluten intolerance or sensitivity.

By Product
• Bakery Products
• Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives
• Meats/ Meats Alternatives
• Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads
• Desserts & Ice Creams
• Prepared Foods
• Pasta and Rice
• Others

By Distribution
• Grocery Stores
• Mass Merchandiser
• Independent Natural or Health Food Store
• Club Stores
• Drug Stores
• Others

By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional


