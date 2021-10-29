VTR VR Announces Surprise Unveiling at European Aviation Training Symposium on brand-new Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye VR headsets

Pico Neo 3 Pro with 6DoF motion controllers Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye with eye tracking Neo 3 Pro 6DoF VR standalone headset

● Advanced analytics using Tobii Eye Tracking on the Neo 3 Pro Eye to increase training efficiency

We have no doubt our guests at EATS will be overwhelmingly pleased with our latest addition.” — Evey Cormican, CEO at VTR

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pico Interactive partners with VTR:

VTR VR Announces Surprise Unveiling at European Aviation Training Symposium in Berlin on brand-new Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye VR headsets



● VTR has announced a surprise development unveiling at EATS in November

● High-performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 platform provides massive processing power for aviation training

● Superior PC-driven VR experiences provided by NVIDIA CloudXR™ over Wi-Fi 6 and NVIDIA Direct Mode over DisplayPort

● Advanced analytics using Tobii Eye Tracking on the Neo 3 Pro Eye to increase training efficiency

Pico Interactive, one of the world's leading developers of innovative VR (virtual reality) solutions for enterprise use, is the hardware-of-choice for VTR VR. VTR is a Virtual Reality Aviation Training software company that was founded in 2017 by CEO Evey Cormican and CTO Rick Parker. At the European Aviation Training Symposium (EATS) in Berlin (November 2nd/3rd 2021) VTR will be debuting a surprise unveiling of a development project that has been in the works for over two years. VTR’s last unveiling, a proprietary Boeing 737 VR Flight Deck trainer, offers a new way for pilots to train procedures and flows in VR remotely, such as in their homes. The new VTR solution will be presented on the brand-new Pico Neo 3 Pro and Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye headsets. Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, both autonomous VR headsets offer the required computing power, enabling an immersive training experience for pilots.

The VTR VR platform allows pilots to learn flows and procedures, normal and non-normal checklists in an immersive, fully integrated platform. Pilots learn faster and retain more knowledge than with traditional training. The virtual flight deck environment helps build muscle memory from day one, optimizing the time spent in simulators. Their platform is touted as being built by pilots for pilots and allows them to train from anywhere.

“The product we are unveiling in November is the result of an overwhelming requested demand from our customer base” says Evey Cormican, CEO at VTR. “It is the labor of over two years’ worth of development work, and it is positively stunning! We have no doubt our guests at EATS will be overwhelmingly pleased with our latest addition.”

Features and benefits of VTR’s present proprietary Flight Deck Trainer include:

• Fully customized modules for training flows and procedures to commercial level pilots

• High resolution Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye headset with built-in Tobii Eye Tracking and enabled by Tobii Spotlight Technology

• The ability to capture vital de-identified training data and statistics, which can augment the efficacy and design of current commercial training curriculum.

“VTR continues to use Pico commercial VR headsets as their headset of choice, and have announced their current Boeing 737 platform will be available on the Neo 3 Pro headset as early as mid-December”, explains Rick Parker, CTO at VTR.

Superior processing power for demanding VR scenarios

The two new Neo 3 Pro headsets are aimed at companies looking for a 6 DoF (Degrees of Freedom) solution with High Resolution, balanced weight distribution and flexible architecture. The Pico Neo 3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset with WiFi 6. The headsets also feature a 5.5" SFR TFT display with a resolution of 3,664 x 1,920 pixels, 773 PPI and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Since hygiene safety is paramount, the replaceable, sterilizable 3D PU face pad with anti-fouling coating is easy to clean.

Eye tracking for optimal user experience

Pico is once again partnering with Tobii - the world leader in eye tracking - to make the Neo 3 Pro Eye headset a trailblazer in enterprise virtual reality. “The Neo 3 Pro Eye with integrated Tobii eye tracking helps VTR to increase training efficiency. The headset enhances the immersive experience for pilots through dynamic foveated rendering made possible by Tobii Spotlight Technology, which increases the frame rate by up to 78% and saves battery life by 10%”, explains Leland Hedges, General Manager, Pico Interactive Europe. Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye is designed to be ready for Tobii Ocumen, Tobii’s premium eye tracking solution used by developers to enable more capabilities in advanced VR applications.

High-res picture material: Link

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions that enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user-first design.”

To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com

About VTR

VTR’s enterprise level commercial aviation training platform focuses on delivering standardized pilots to the simulator portion of training, allowing pilots to immediately focus on more advanced critical thinking skills.

For more information on VTR’s Virtual Reality Training Platforms and VR Flight Decks, visit www.vtrvr.com