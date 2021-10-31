Orthobiologics Market Outlook 2021, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players

Orthobiologics Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Orthobiologics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global orthobiologics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Orthobiologics refer to tissue-derived products manufactured by utilizing naturally found substances in the body, such as carbohydrates, proteins, cells, glycoproteins, etc. Some of the widely used orthobiologic therapies include stem cells, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), autologous conditioned plasma (ACP), bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), etc. They aid in minimizing pain and inflammation, reversing debilitating effects of osteoarthritis, facilitating cartilage regeneration, etc. Orthobiologics also help in the speedy recovery of sports-related injuries among professional and recreational athletes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Orthobiologics Market Trends:

The growing participation of individuals in physical activities is augmenting the need for orthobiologics to treat numerous sports-related injuries, such rotator cuff tears, shoulder osteoarthritis, knee osteoarthritis, etc. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, who are more prone to age-related osteoporosis, is also propelling the product demand. Besides this, the increasing risk of developing osteoarthritis due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is further catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing need for minimally-invasive orthopedic surgeries and the escalating demand for bioabsorbable implants are further anticipated to fuel the orthobiologic market over the forecasted period.

Orthobiologics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arthrex Inc, Globus Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic plc, NuVasive Inc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V. and Zimmer Biomet.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Others

Breakup by Type:

Knee

Ankle

Hip

Wrist and Shoulder

Spine

Others

Breakup by Application:

Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Fracture Recovery

Soft Tissue Injuries

Maxillofacial and Dental Applications

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Dental Clinics and Facilities

Orthopedic Clinics

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

