Wisp Offers Help for Recurrent UTIs

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth now offering a natural over the counter UTI treatment.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today that it is now offering help for recurring Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) naturally.

“If you’re heading out for a vacation, or taking time away with your partner, spouse, or friend(s), now there is a way for you to start treatment early to maintain bladder health and combat the conditions that trigger UTIs,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Swartz revealed that individuals can prevent chronic urinary tract infections and recurrence of symptoms with over-the-counter D-Mannose capsules.

“These natural over-the-counter capsules provide you with a round of treatment that flushes bacteria from your urinary tract and preps you to fight off infection naturally,” Swartz said.

Wisp's D-Mannose capsules, according to Swartz, are specially formulated to attach to UTI-causing bacteria and help flush them from the person’s system.

Swartz explained that D-Mannose can be used alongside the person’s UTI antibiotics for treatment or taken before activities known to cause a UTI in order to prevent infection altogether.

D-Mannose UTI:

• Prevents bacteria from adhering to your urinary tract.

• Helps maintain bladder health.

• Is best used before infection or at first signs of symptoms.

• Helps prevent recurring UTIs.

“We invite anyone suffering with a UTI to try our all-natural, over-the-counter capsules,” Swartz said.

For more information, please visit hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

