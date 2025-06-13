The Diamond Oak Marks 70 Years as Trusted Global Buyer of Fine Jewelry

Family-owned New York City business celebrates seven decades of expertise in luxury jewelry acquisition and sales.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diamond Oak, a premier buyer and seller of fine jewelry based in New York City's Diamond District, announces its 70th anniversary as a trusted authority in the luxury jewelry market. The milestone reflects seven decades of family expertise that began in 1951 when the founders Father, Abe Mor, entered the diamond industry in Israel at age 13.

The company's legacy spans three generations, with current Owner and Founder Alon Mor continuing the family tradition of serving high-end jewelry buyers and collectors worldwide. The Diamond Oak specializes in acquiring and selling pieces from prestigious brands including Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, David Webb, and Graff, alongside exceptional non-branded fine jewelry.

"Our family's connection with diamonds began 70 years ago, and we've built our reputation one piece at a time," said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak. "We understand that selling fine jewelry often involves emotional decisions, which is why we've developed a transparent, supportive process that puts our clients' needs first."

Four-Step Jewelry Selling Process Built on Transparency and Care

The Diamond Oak’s customer-first approach is reflected in its intuitive, four-step process:

1. Tell us about your jewelry — Sellers start by completing a detailed form and submitting images online.

2. Review your estimate – A personalized estimate is provided within two business days.

3. Ship with confidence – If the seller is satisfied, The Diamond Oak supplies a fully insured, overnight shipping label—without obligation.

4. Get paid promptly – Upon accepting the final offer, a check is mailed overnight. If the offer is declined, the jewelry is returned safely at no cost.

To maintain complete transparency, all packages are opened on camera. Communication throughout the process is direct and responsive, with Alon Mor personally available to answer questions.

The company purchases diamonds ranging from half-carat to 10 carats, focusing on stones graded SI2 and better with color grades of at least K. This selective approach ensures quality standards that have maintained client trust for seven decades.

Customer testimonials reflect the company's commitment to service excellence. "Excellent service from Alon! He delivered amazing communication to me from the beginning to the end. He is transparent, professional, and fair and payment was super quick! I will definitely be doing business with him in the future and will be recommending his business to everyone I know," stated customer Xandra R.

Comprehensive Guarantees Support Client Trust

The Diamond Oak backs every transaction with robust guarantees designed to protect buyers and sellers. The company offers a 100% authenticity guarantee on all designer pieces, supported by rigorous inspection and authentication by expert staff. Each piece undergoes extensive verification using exacting authentication methods developed over decades of industry experience.

The company's return policy provides additional client protection with 30-day returns featuring no hassle, no cost, and no questions asked. "We want you to be 100% thrilled with your purchase," Mor explained. Items can be returned in original condition with pre-paid, insured shipping labels provided by the company.

Another satisfied client, Summer C., noted: "Alon and his team were incredibly quick to communicate and made the entire process seamless. This is a business you can trust. Professional, efficient, and reliable from start to finish."

Nationwide Service with International Reach

The Diamond Oak serves customers nationwide with complimentary shipping throughout the United States. International orders under $5,000 incur a $75 flat fee, while orders exceeding $5,000 qualify for complimentary shipping. The company maintains sales tax authorization exclusively in New York State.

The business model reflects broader industry trends toward specialized, trust-based jewelry services. Consumer expectations for transparent pricing and authentic products have increased demand for established dealers with proven track records in luxury goods markets.

Customer Madhu P. shared: "I almost never post reviews but felt compelled to do so because my experience with Alon and his team was truly five stars. He gave me a fair price on a beautiful engagement ring and was very responsive to my questions. He was also very understanding when it looked like I might need to exchange the ring for another, but my fiancée ended up loving the ring. Thank you Alon and Wendy!"

Heritage Meets Modern Service Standards

The Diamond Oak's approach combines traditional jewelry expertise with contemporary service standards. Alon Mor's background includes nearly 25 years as co-president and head of operations at Abe Mor Diamond Cutters before establishing The Diamond Oak. The company name itself reflects cultural significance, with "Oak" serving as the Hebrew translation of "Alon," symbolizing strength, connection, and community.

The company's philosophy extends beyond simple transactions to facilitate celebrations of life's significant moments through meaningful jewelry pieces. This approach has resulted in consistent client satisfaction and referral business throughout the company's seven-decade history.

For clients interested in selling fine jewelry or exploring The Diamond Oak's curated selection, the company provides expert consultation and transparent pricing. The combination of family heritage, industry expertise, and modern service standards positions The Diamond Oak as a trusted resource for luxury jewelry transactions.

Those seeking to buy or sell fine jewelry or learn more about The Diamond Oak's services can visit the company's website at https://thediamondoak.com/ or contact them directly at +1 212-799-7153.

