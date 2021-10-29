Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (BNCM) Posts Strong Growth and Financial Results for Q3

BNCM

BNCM posts its Q3 Results reflecting a strong growth and revenue results of $43,906,561, Net Operating Income of $43,896,848 and Total Assets of $124,970,968.

BNCM aims to achieve assets worth $2 billion in the next 5 years by securing companies with strong growth, revenues, assets, management, and potential for listing on OTC or NASDAQ in 2 to 3 years.” — Hatadi, CEO

RENO, NEVADA, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNCM posts its Third Quarter Financial Statements Disclosure reflecting a strong growth and revenue results of $43,906,561, Net Operating Income of $43,896,848 and Total Assets of $124,970,968. BNCM's assets are composed of over $29.16M of Shares Receivable and Cash on Hand, while its non-current assets of over $95.81M are composed of Investments in Acquired Companies and Digital Assets of Security Tokens and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

BNCM has since grown from its shell status to a fast-expanding company with shares and assets in companies that are involved in asset management, education, healthcare, and technologies. These companies are located and or registered in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

BNCM aims to achieve assets of over $2 billion in the next 5 years through the following strategies:

1st. Acquire companies with experienced management, strong growth potentials, robust revenues, significant profits, proven track record, and promising business models, and qualify for listing on the US OTC or NASDAQ Markets within the next 2 to 3 years.

2nd. Provide the teams (accountants, attorneys, market makers, brokers, and consultants) to manage and secure the listing on the US OTC or NASDAQ Markets.

3rd. Expand the accredited online programs of its college which has trained over 10,000 business and healthcare professionals worldwide.

4th. Further develop and promote its Security Tokens and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) marketplace.