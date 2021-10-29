Anna Toyna of The In2itive Edge to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GEORGETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has ten fingers could play the piano if they wanted to. Some people choose to become extremely proficient in that particular skillset, while others choose not to.

The same is true of our intuitive abilities. Everyone is born with a sixth sense. Some people choose to develop it until they have reached a level of mastery.

Our intuition speaks to circumstances that affect our lives in a specific way. Having an Intuitive in your corner can give you a different perspective you would not otherwise be able to see. These insights can lead to new beginnings and positive change.

Anna Toyna is a personal, business, and medical intuitive, and the founder of The In2itive Edge, where she uses intuition to help her clients work through problems in their life, work, relationships, and health.

“I give people information that they would not otherwise have access to,” says Anna. “Knowledge is power!” says Anna Toyna. “The more you know, the more you can do!”

Our intuition connects us to a more subtle frequency of communication between where we are and where the universe is, but in Western civilization, intuition is treated like a phenomenon. Anna uses her intuition to find the underlying cause behind any challenge, whether it’s physical or emotional.

“We are accustomed to using our rational minds to solve problems rather than our whole mind. As a result, we refuse to see things that are right in front of us,” says Anna. “Einstein would use his intuition to get the answer first and work backward to come up with the right questions. It was a creative act that could not have been accomplished strictly through logic.”

Anna says she hopes one day intuition will be recognized as a legitimate therapeutic tool.

